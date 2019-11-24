17-yr-old promised part in band, cheated of ₹30-K gold chain

mumbai

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 01:46 IST

A 17-year-old boy, son of a Mathadi worker, was cheated of his ₹30,000 gold chain after being promised to get inducted into a local drummer’s band. The accused took his chain, claiming to get a Sai Baba locket for the chain and fled.

On November 2, Avishkar Chavan, a first year junior college student, and his two friends were waiting in Kalamboli for their friends.

Around 1.45 pm, a man in his mid-twenties walked up to them and introduced himself as part of a local drummers’ band. He told them the band was looking for more boys to join them and asked if they would be interested.

The man introduced himself as Swapnil and told them that the band is playing at a nearby ‘palkhi’ at Sector 6 in Kamothe. On the pretext of giving them a glimpse of the show, he asked them to tag along with him and they all started walking towards Kamothe.

“While walking to the venue, Swapnil waited outside Puja Apartments near Kamothe bridge and asked Chavan to give his gold chain to him. He promised to put a Saibaba locket for good luck, the teenager said in his complaint,” said an officer from Kalamboli police station.

Swapnil made him wait outside the building and said he would bring the locket with the chain in a few minutes. When he did not return, Chavan and his friends went looking for him but in vain. After he informed his family about the incident, they took time to lodge a complaint.

