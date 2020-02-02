2 incidents of firing in Kurar, gunmen demand ₹1 crore

mumbai

Feb 02, 2020

Two instances of firing were reported at Kurar village in Malad (East) on Saturday afternoon. Nobody was hurt in any of the instances.

The first incident of firing was reported at 1.30pm where a bike-borne shooter fired a round at Anand Medical and Book Centre at Bhim Nagar in Kurar. Ten minutes a similar instance was reported from Shivaji Nagar area where a shooter fired two to three rounds at Rokadia Traders, an imitation jewellery shop.

In each of the instance, the shooter threw a chit at the spot asking for an extortion amount of ₹1 crore and threatened them with severe consequences.

Balasaheb Salunkhe, a senior inspector Kurar police station said, “We have registered a case against unknown accused under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act. We are investigating the case further.”

Anand Singh, the owner of Anand Medical and Book Centre, said, “A masked man fired a round at my shop at around 1.30pm. The bullet hit on the glass cabinet and a piece of glass hit an employee’s hand. This is the third such incident since 2016 when someone has fired at me.” In 2016, a shooter had fired at Mapal Heights, where the shooter had thrown a chit with names of people who were asked to pay an extortion of ₹10 lakh. Singh’s name was on the list of people.

“The second instance happened in 2019. I received a threat call and the person asked me to pay a certain amount. But in both cases, police officials were not able to arrest the accused,” said Singh.

The second instance of firing was reported by Babulal Jain, owner of Rokadia Traders. However, he refused to comment and said police is investigating the case. Kurar police said that they had found 9mm bullets from both the spots. Dilip Sawant, additional commissioner of police (North region) said, “The shooters have been captured in CCTV camera, and we have identified them. They are locals and our team is looking out for them.”