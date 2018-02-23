21-year-old found walking on Mumbai streets with revolver in middle of the night, arrested

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for carrying a countrymade revolver and threatening his father with it after he hit him.

The Nagpada police, who identified the youngster as Arifeen Sayyed, said they were patrolling Kamathipura when they spotted him walking around 2am on Thursday and signalled him to stop. However, he panicked and started running. Police officials gave a chase and finally caught him.

When Sayyed, who has been arrested previously for petty crimes like theft, was questioned, he started fumbling and making excuses for being out of the house at such a late hour. Suspicious, the policemen body-searched him. “We found a countrymade revolver in his trouser pocket,” said police sub-inspector Nilesh Shewale from Nagpada police station. “We then arrested him and after further interrogation, he confessed that he had threatened his father with the revolver and fled his house in the night.”

Sayyed told police officials that his father, Anwar, who works as a ward boy at JJ hospital, had beat him up over a small issue, and that he had, in a fit of rage, pointed his revolver at Anwar and then run out of the house.

The accused has confessed to buying the revolver from Uttar Pradesh, to take revenge, Shewale said. “We are questioning him for more details and to find out if he has more bullets than what was loaded.”