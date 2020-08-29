e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
34-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting sister-in-law in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Aug 29, 2020 23:00 IST
Shivaji Nagar police on Friday arrested a 34-year-old man for sexually assaulting his 21-year-old sister-in-law.

The survivor told police in her statement that last year in June she and her brother-in-law, a resident of Govandi, were alone at home when he took advantage of the situation and sexually assaulted her.

Later, the accused molested her and threaten to throw her out of the house, if she revealed the episode to anyone.

However, he continued to harass her. The accused then decided to approach the police.

Following her complaint, on August 27 police registered first information report (FIR) under section 376 (punishment for rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code against the woman’s brother-in-law and arrested him.

