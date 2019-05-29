35-year-old booked for giving instant talaq to wife in July ’18

A 35-year-old man was booked by the Sakinaka police on Saturday for using triple talaq to divorce his wife last year. The accused later married another woman.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2018 makes triple talaq punishable with three years in jail.

“I had complained to police in January, but they were not registering the case under the new ordinance. After I gave them examples of registration of similar FIRs in other districts, they registered my FIR,” said the complainant Tabassum Imran Sayed, 34, a resident of Kurla (West). She works as an assistant engineer with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Vasai.

Sayed married Imran Younus Sayed in May 2005 as per Muslim rituals in Uttar Pradesh. The couple has two sons aged 13 and eight years.

According to Sayed’s complaint, Imran had no permanent job and repeatedly asked her for money. In 2014, he allegedly demanded she borrow Rs 25 lakh from her father to buy a flat, which she did.

In 2016, Imran allegedly assaulted Sayed after she refused to give him money to buy a car. She later relented and gave him Rs1 lakh to buy the car.

On another occasion, Imran demanded money from her to start a business, which she refused to give. The duo then started living separately since August 2017.

According to the police, the accused was booked under sections 498 (A), 494, 504, 506-II of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2018.

As per the FIR, Imran got a job in 2017, and in 2018 he married one Shaheen Shaikh.

“In July 2018, Imran abused me in public and said ‘talaq’ thrice and divorced me. He later married Shaikh,” Sayed said.

“He never gave me anything in writing. He didn’t even give me ‘Iddat’ [waiting period],” she said.

However, Imran said he is not aware of any FIR against him. “All the allegations made against me are false and baseless,” he said.

First Published: May 29, 2019 01:38 IST