4 Mumbai cops suspended for inaction over dance bar norms

Four police personnel from Kasturba Marg police station in Borivli (East) were suspended on Monday for allegedly failing to act against at least five dance bars, which flouted the guidelines.

The suspension order of the four personnel — senior inspector Sanjeev Pimple, inspector Abantrao Hake, sub-inspector Chetak Gange and head constable Shivaji Chakne — reportedly came from the new additional commissioner of north region, Dilip Sawant, who took charge over a month ago. Deputy commissioner of police of zone 11, Vinay Rathod, confirmed the development.

On Sunday night, a special team, acting on a tip-off received by Sawant, raided a bar in Borivli and rescued around 12 women, who were later sent to a shelter home.

“As per the licensing rules, only four women are allowed in a dance bar. But in this bar, 12 women were employed,” said the Mumbai Police officer.

The bar’s owner, manager, cashier and stewards were booked for obscenity under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working therein) Act, 2016. The senior officers said despite warnings to the police personnel, 12 women continued to work in the dance bar.

A police officer from Mumbai Police said, “Dance bars are allowed to operate only if they have a valid license and follow the guidelines and rules. The police officers from Kasturba Marg police station did not ensure that the bars in their jurisdiction were following the rules.”

A police officer from the north region, who is privy to the developments in the case, said, “The four were under the scanner after the social service branch of the Mumbai crime branch raided a dance bar in their jurisdiction which violated rules around 12 days ago. The personnel were given a warning by the additional commissioner [Sawant] and were asked to conduct a crackdown on all the dance bars in their jurisdiction which flouted the norms.”

However, despite the warning, it was discovered that five more dance bars were operating without following the norms, added the officer.

Based on these two incidents which came to light in a span of two weeks, Sawant initiated a departmental inquiry and suspended the four personnel for their failure in cracking down on such dance bars.

Following the suspension, a senior police officer will conduct a departmental inquiry to find out the extent of the negligence on the part of the police personnel and also will investigate if the four derived any profits by allowing the dance bars to operate.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 06:36 IST