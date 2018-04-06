4-year-old girl murdered near Mumbai, hands cut off; police question 20 locals

The Bhiwandi police and crime branch have questioned around 20 residents after the body of a four-year-old girl was found with her hands cut off on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Payal Prasad, also had deep injury marks on her head.

Payal went missing on Tuesday evening when she was playing outside the house in Gautam Nagar chawl in Bhiwandi. She was playing with her older brother initially, but she did not return home with him as she was playing with her friends. “Her brother went home and took a shower and then went down to fetch his sister, but he could not find her and told their parents,” V Bhise, senior police inspector from Bhoiwada police station, said.

Bhiwandi is located around 36km from Mumbai city.

Her parents filed a missing persons complaint after they and their neighbours, too, could not locate her.

A day later, on Wednesday, Payal’s mutilated body was found 300 metres away from her house, in the bushes, with her hands cut off. “We searched the whole area but were not able to find the hands. We have questioned 20 locals,” Bhise said.

The girl’s father runs a paan shop, while her mother is a homemaker.“We will question history-sheeters and girl’s relatives to see if her father had any dispute or fight with anyone for someone to want to take revenge.”

Bhise said that as of now there is no evidence to suggest that it was a case of human sacrifice.A case of murder has been registered.

Shital Raut, senior police inspector from Bhiwandi crime branch (zone 2), said: “We have detained few people on suspicion and they are under investigation. But we don’t know the reason for the murder yet. The body was almost decomposed, and we suspect that the deep injury on her head was caused by a hammer or paver-block.”