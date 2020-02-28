e-paper
913 vacant posts of doctors in Maharashtra, says state Health Minister

During a discussion during the Question Hour, the state’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope said in the next three months, the government will fill up 574 of these vacancies - 304 through direct recruitment and 270 by promotion.

mumbai Updated: Feb 28, 2020 17:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
There are 913 vacant posts of doctors in government-run hospitals and medical centres in Maharashtra, Health Minister Rajesh Tope told the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

During a discussion during the Question Hour, Tope said in the next three months, the government will fill up 574 of these vacancies - 304 through direct recruitment and 270 by promotion.

He lamented that despite decentralisation of recruitment process where doctors can be appointed by district collectors, CEOs of Zilla Parishads (ZPs) or civil surgeons at a pay of Rs 60,000 per month, physicians once selected do not work for long in rural areas.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP suggested taking bond from medical students at the time of admission that they will work with the government for certain years after completing studies.

In reply to another question, Tope said incentives could be considered for medical professionals working in tribal dominated districts.

The minister saidhis department is working to upgrade existing trauma centres and setting up new ones along the highways to provide quick medical assistance to accident victims.

Express dissatisfaction over the functioning of trauma centres, he said a committee has been set up to suggest ways to improve their operations.

