Bandra lawyer gets proof of phone theft, makes police register FIR

mumbai

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 00:01 IST

A 30-year-old lawyer, whose mobile theft complaint was taken down as a missing report by Santacruz police, gathered proof of the crime and got a first information report (FIR) registered on Saturday.

Zaitun Khan, a resident of Bandra (West), was at a mall near Santacruz railway station on August 14 when the theft occurred. “I had kept my mobile in my purse. While putting the bag through the mall scanner, I noticed that the zip was open and someone had stolen my phone. I immediately went to the police,” Khan said.

At Santacruz police station, her complaint was taken down as a case of a missing phone instead of theft. “Hundreds of people in Mumbai lose their mobile phones. We cannot register an FIR in each case,” said an officer.

Khan got CCTV footage from the mall that showed a burkha-clad woman stealing the phone. She informed the Mumbai Police on Twitter and an FIR was registered under section 379 of the IPC for theft.

