Bhima-Koregaon case: Varavara Rao shifted to Nanavati Hospital, condition stable

Bhima-Koregaon case: Varavara Rao shifted to Nanavati Hospital, condition stable

In July, Rao had undergone treatment at the state-run St George Hospital after he had tested positive for Covid-19. His neurological complications had flared up during the course of the treatment for the viral infection

mumbai Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 11:52 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Varavara Rao.
Varavara Rao.(PTI File)
         

Poet-activist Varavara Rao (81), who has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, for his alleged involvement in the Elgar Parishad and Bhima Koregaon case, was shifted to the general ward of Nanavati Hospital on Wednesday night for the next 15 days from Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai, as per the instructions of the Bombay high court (HC).

“He is stable, but needs to undergo a series of diagnostic tests before we can comment on his health condition. He is undergoing treatment in the general ward and does not require any oxygen support,” said a doctor from the hospital, requesting anonymity.

In July, Rao had undergone treatment at the state-run St George Hospital after he had tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19). His neurological complications had flared up during the course of the treatment for the viral infection.

Neurologists from JJ Hospital had diagnosed him with delirium, a state of mind characterised by restlessness, illusions, and incoherence.

Later, he was shifted to Nanavati Hospital, as he needed specialised neurological and urological treatment.

Rao has been booked under the anti-terror law, UAPA, 1967, a non-bailable offence, by the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in the Elgar Parishad and Bhima Koregaon case, which was transferred from the Pune Police to NIA in February -- a few weeks before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in the country.

