Home / Mumbai News / BJP again corners Shiv Sena, Uddhav over Savarkar

BJP again corners Shiv Sena, Uddhav over Savarkar

mumbai Updated: Feb 10, 2020 23:58 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

The BJP tried to corner the Shiv Sena and CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday by proposing that a motion to honour Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar be passed in the Budget session of the state Legislature, to be held from February 24. The decision over the same was reserved in the business advisory committee meeting of the state Legislature after Speaker Nana Patole expressed reservations.

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar, who proposed the idea, said February 26 is Savarkar’s death anniversary. “We have to give a message that the Maharashtra Assembly respects the freedom fighter. We have to see whether their [Sena’s] love for him is in their heart or just in words,” he tweeted. Patole said the proposal would’ve been accepted if it was Savarkar’s 100th or 150th death anniversary. “Going by his logic, we’ll have to bring such motions for many other personalities.”

Sena leader and parliamentary affairs minister Anil Parab said the Centre should give Savarkar a Bharat Ratna first.

Mumbai News