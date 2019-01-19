BJP-led Maharashtra government is not serious about building Shivaji memorial, alleges Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government, asking if it was “serious in constructing a memorial of the Maratha warrior king Shivaji”.

The attack came in the wake of the recent order of the Supreme Court to stop construction of the mid-sea memorial till the matter is heard.

The Sena, in its editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, said it was “shameful that the issue was languishing in the Supreme Court”.

The BJP’s ally in the state and Centre said: “Why has the government been unsuccessful in putting its stand before the Supreme Court? On other issues, the government takes political decisions swiftly. The government is never unsuccessful in issues such as buying wins during elections. Then why on this issue?”

The Sena said the Gujarat government constructed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue on the banks of Narmada river without any environmental or technical hurdles, while

Shivaji Memorial and Ram Mandir are stuck in legal hurdles.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party said that Shivaji, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Sena founder Bal Thackeray are “deities” of Maharashtra and their memorial should be built.

“Some ask what is the use of memorials for Chhatrapati Shivaji and Balasaheb Thackeray. Had Shivaji not been there, Pakistan’s border would have reached your doorstep” the Sena said.

Meanwhile, the state government is going to file a counter affidavit in the Supreme Court, seeking vacation of the stay in the construction of the ₹3,600-crore memorial.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 00:26 IST