Blaze doused, but Dombivli factory to face heat

mumbai

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 01:34 IST

After a major blaze in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Dombivli, took 30 hours to completely douse, the directorate of industrial safety and health served a closure notice to Metropolitan Eximchem, a chemical factory. The fire in its premises spread to a neighbouring company’s premises on Wednesday morning. The blaze was completely doused at around 6pm on Wednesday.

“After a primary visit to the company on Tuesday, after the fire broke out, we served a notice to the company owner to close it. A detailed audit will be carried out and the report will be submitted to the industries minister. Based on directions from the department, further action will be taken,” said Vinayak Londhe, factory inspector, Kalyan division.

Metropolitan Eximchem produces intermediates for dyes and specialty chemicals. The company’s staff noticed smoke in a store room at around 12.30pm on Tuesday. Approximately 25 employees who are trained in firefighting tried to douse the blaze, but were unable to control it. By 12.45pm, they’d alerted the fire brigade.

Meanwhile, the fire spread and came in contact with flammable compounds stored in drums, which resulted in over 100 explosions. Around 220 workers were evacuated from Metropolitan Eximchem’s offices. People from nearby localities, like Mhatre pada, were also evacuated. No casualties or injuries were reported. Totally seven lakh litres of water was used in the entire operation till Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, a safety audit was carried out of Metropolitan Eximchem’s premises before firemen resumed operations. “A check was carried out for the remaining underground chemical tanks and oleum chemical tanks, to ensure it was safe,” said Londhe.

A cardboard manufacturing company, Vallabh Packers, whose offices are behind Metropolitan Eximchem’s building reported on Wednesday that the fire had spread to its premises. “On Wednesday when we came to check, there was a blaze inside three units. All the cardboard boxes stored inside the company are charred,” said an employee.

Another company, Dynamic Engineering, also has offices nearby. “As soon as we saw the smoke and heard explosions, we removed 10 [gas] cylinders to ensure they don’t come into contact with the flames,” said Rupesh Bhera, an employee of Dynamic Engineering.

The fire brigade department criticised Metropolitan Eximchem’s delay in reporting the fire. “The first crucial 15 minutes were used by the company staff when they tried dousing the fire. They should have called the fire brigade immediately. The delay led the fire to spread,” said Dilip Gund, chief fire officer, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation. However, the owner of Metropolitan Eximchem, Rajiv Sheth denied there had been any lapses on the part of his staff. He said the in-house firefighters, who are trained, had doused the fire, which reignited. This was when the fire brigade was alerted. Sheth also alleged the authorities initially sent only one fire tender, which was insufficient.

“The company has the necessary firefighting system. The only lapse was that the second fire vehicle reached the spot late,” said Sheth. He said this was the first such incident in the company’s 24-year-long history and that regular training sessions are carried out to ensure fire safety. “The first step we will take is to clean the area and then wait for the government’s instructions,” said Sheth. Sheth and the manager of Metropolitan Eximchem were summoned by Manpada police as part of the police inquiry into the incident.

“We have not registered any case so far as the fire continued throughout the second day. We recorded statements of the owners. We will wait for the other authorities to come up with the inquiry report,” said senior inspector DK Choure.