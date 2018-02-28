Businessman accused in Maha’s Gosikhurd irrigation scam shoots self in car at Marine Drive

One of the directors of the D Thakkar Construction Private Limited, which has been named in the Gosikhurd irrigation scam, allegedly shot himself in his car at Marine Drive on Tuesday evening. Jigar Pravin Thakkar, 41, was among the 12 people against whom the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) had filed a charge sheet before a Nagpur court for alleged corruption in the irrigation project.

The police said Jigar left his house at Ghatkopar along with his driver Sunil Singh and reached Marine Drive around 7.30pm. He asked his driver to get down from the vehicle and then shot himself using his licensed Colt revolver. One bullet pierced the right hand side of his temple, said the Marine Drive police.

Singh first rushed him to Bombay Hospital and later to GT Hospital where he was declared brought dead. His brother, Vishal Thakkar, refused to comment saying it was ‘too stressful’.

Police inspect the car in which Thakkar shot himself at Marine Drive on Tuesday. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

On January 9, 2018, the ACB in Nagpur had filed a 4,500-page charge sheet against 12 people, including five officials, for corruption in the in the Gosikhurd irrigation project. D Thakkar Construction Private Limited was in a joint venture with another firm for the project, and had won the Rs56-crore tender for the tail canal of the Mokhabardi lift irrigation scheme, which is part of the project.

It was alleged that to obtain the contract, the firm showed as its past experience work undertaken by its sister concern, SN Thakkar, which also participated in the bidding process.

The charge sheet was filed against Gosikhurd National Irrigation Project’s chief engineer and revaluation committee member Sopan Ramrao Suryawanshi, executive engineer Umashankar Wasudeo Parvate, senior divisional accountant Chandan Tulshiram Jibhkate, executive director (retired) Devendra Parshuram Shirke, superintending engineer Dilip Deorao Pohekar, R J Shah Company and D Thakkar Construction Company’s Director Kalindi Rajendra Shah, Tejaswini Rajendra Shah, Vishal Pravin Thakkar, Pravin Nathalal Thakkar, Jagir Pravin Thakkar, Arun Kumar Gupta and Rameshkumar Soni. On February 9, all the accused, including Jigar, had surrendered before an ACB court, following which a plea for interim protection was filed in the Bombay high court.

On February 15, a Nagpur bench of the high court had granted Jigar and others interim protection till March 5, 2018.