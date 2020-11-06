Chemical test of firecrackers shows presence of toxic metals; unsafe for health says Mumbai-based NGO

mumbai

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 23:32 IST

A chemical analysis and heavy metal test for firecrackers on sale this Diwali, revealed the presence of hazardous metals or metal oxides, indicating they are unsafe for human health.

City-based environment group Awaaz Foundation tested samples of 38 types of firecrackers in a private laboratory and compared their chemical composition. Results for 28 firecrackers were released on Friday, while results for the remaining 10 will be released later. The report was shared with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday highlighting the health impacts.

Chemicals and metals are added to firecrackers for their light-producing qualities and emit pollutants when burst. All crackers were found to have chemicals listed in Schedule I ‘List of Hazardous and Toxic Chemicals’ of the Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemicals Rules, 1989, under the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

Twelve of the 28 firecrackers had barium, a metal banned by the Supreme Court (SC) in 2018 when SC had also directed National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to develop green crackers, which do not use barium.

The test results also showed the presence of lead, phosphorus and chromium in some crackers, which have been identified as dangerous metals by the World Health Organisation.

“Significant proportion of chemical content was found present in all tested cracker results. These chemicals also form oxides, some of which are extremely toxic to human health including sulphur trioxide, vanadium pentoxide, potassium oxides and copper oxides,” said Sumaira Abdulali, convener, Awaaz Foundation. She added that while procuring these crackers this year, no green crackers were available in the market. “On requesting green crackers, I got a few that burst with the colour green on combustion. On analysis, these crackers were also found to contain several hazardous chemicals including barium,” said Abdulali.

“Firecrackers independently present health risks including an elevated risk of respiratory disease and they can compromise recovery of patients of other respiratory illnesses such as Covid-19,” she said.

Scientists said crackers would increase air pollution, which had already shown a spike from the last week of October. “Metals take the form of suspended particulate matter after combustion and emissions from metal oxides are toxic making them extremely dangerous for groups sensitive to poor air quality,” said Dipankar Saha, former additional director, Central Pollution Control Board.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) said they have been conducting chemical analysis of crackers annually but have not made any of its finding’s public since 2015. “The authenticity of such independent lab assessments need to be checked as the quantity of chemicals in each cracker needs to be specifically assessed,” said VM Motghare, joint director (air quality), MPCB adding, “This year we have not carried out our annual firecracker noise or chemical testing exercise as we are awaiting directions from the National Green Tribunal on an application related to this matter.”

SD Mishra, controller of explosives, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation said he wouldn’t be able to comment on the issue until he saw the report.

Firecrackers tested and their chemical constituents

The test results found metals such as lead, chromium, copper, phosphorus, sulphur, chlorine, aluminium, and metal oxides such as sulphur trioxide, phosphorus pentoxide, and vanadium pentoxide, all listed under schedule I Part II of a list of hazardous and toxic chemicals under the Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemicals Rules 1989, a notification passed by the union environment ministry under the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

Types of firecrackers tested: Series crackers, skyrockets, bombs, chain crackers, flower pots, Catherine wheel from different firecracker brands on sale across Mumbai.