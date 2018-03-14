Convicted gangster Abu Salem writes to UP cops, claims locals have usurped ancestral property

Abu Salem Ansari, convicted for his role in the 1993 blasts case and for the murder of builder Pradeep Jain, has written a letter to Sarai Mir police station in Azamgarh district, Uttar Pradesh, claiming that local villagers have allegedly forged documents and taken possession of his ancestral property worth crores.

He has asked the police to investigate and take appropriate action.

In the letter dated March 6, 2018, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, Salem claims to be suffering from sleepless nights at Taloja jail after he learnt the land was usurped.

Salem claims his brother, Abu Hakim, had taken the documents related to the land from the tehsil office on March 30, 2013, and registered the plot in his name along with that of his brothers.

READ: Gangster Abu Salem moves European Court of Human Rights to cancel his extradition to India

But on November 6, 2017, when his brother went to the tehsil office, he learnt the land was in the name of locals Mohammed Nafees, Mohammed Shaukat, Sarwari, Moinuddin, Aklaq, Aklaq Khan and Nadeem Akhtar.

“Hence, it’s clear Nafees and others have, with the help of officials from the tehsil office, made fraudulent documents to usurp the property,” writes Salem.

Salem has asked for a proper investigation in the case so that the guilty can be booked. Abu Hakim, Salem’s brother, said, “We had given a letter to the tehsil office three months ago, and had informed them about the fraud. But it did not evoke any response from them. We are not in a position to fight them, so we kept quiet. Salem got to know about the issue through a relative and he wrote the letter. The local police station called me to record my statement.”

Narendra Pratap Singh, superintendent of police, Azamgarh (Rural), said, “Abu Salem had sent an application from Mumbai jail to the in-charge of Sarai Mir police station in Azamgarh, claiming his ancestral property was usurped. After we received the letter, we conducted an inquiry and had called all the seven people, including Nafees, who showed us documents that stated they had bought the land from villagers.”

“But it is a property issue and concerns the revenue department. We will inform the department and take their help in the investigation,” said Singh.