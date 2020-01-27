Cops bust fake call centre, arrest two from Delhi

mumbai

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 18:52 IST

Matunga police have busted a fake call centre being run from Delhi and arrested two people for duping a woman of ₹1.8 lakh. Police have seized 201 SIM cards, 13 mobile handsets, debit and credit cards, and ₹1.48 lakh in cash during the bust. The two accused were arrested on January 22 and were produced in a local court on Friday, which remanded them in police custody till January 31.

Police are still looking for the main culprit who runs the operations and provides victim’s data to others.

According to the police, the criminals called the victim, Matunga resident Vaishali Sardar, 50, under the guise of credit card verification and obtained her card details and one-time password (OTP), and transferred ₹1.8 lakh from her account.

Sardar, who had an account with RBL Bank, had recently received a credit card but it was not activated.

“At about 4pm on November 14, 2019, Sardar received a call from an unknown woman, posing as a customer care executive of the bank, for verification of the credit card. Under the guise of verification, the accused took her card details and also the one time password generated thereafter. In this manner, three transactions were made. Upon receiving the messages, Sardar learnt that ₹1.8 lakh was deducted from her account,” said a police officer.

Sardar approached the Matunga police the next day, following which a case was registered under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Investigation revealed that the amount was transferred to different accounts. “We traced the mobile number, which was used to call Sardar, to Dwarka in Delhi. The money trail revealed that an amount of ₹40,000 had been transferred to an account in Agra. When we tracked down the account holder and inquired about it, he said the amount was sent by a relative. When we inquired with the relative, he named some other person. We eventually traced the trail to Madhau in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri and arrested Pawan Kumar Ratnesh Kumar, 26, on January 22,” said Rahul Gaud, inspector at Matunga police station.

“Pawan was working on commission basis and led the police to Ranjeet Kumar Surendra Vishwakarma, 21, at New Delhi. When we raided Ranjeet’s residence, we found he was running a call centre from there,” said Gaud. “We found 201 SIM cards, 13 mobile phones, debit and credit cards and ₹1.48 lakh in cash from his home,” he added.