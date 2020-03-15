Coronavirus outbreak: Dawoodi Bohras scale down event to pay homage to religious leader

mumbai

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 00:40 IST

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Dawoodi Bohra community decided to scale down prayers and events to pay homage to their 51st dai (religious leader) Syedna Taher Saifuddin bin Syedna Mohammad Burhanuddin at his mausoleum over the weekend.

On Friday, doctors and paramedics were deployed at the mausoleum of the religious leader at Bhendi Bazaar to screen visitors entering the premises. The community was expecting followers from across the world to be present for the event, however, after travel visas were revoked, the number of visitors on Friday were significantly lower.

“For more than a week, we had doctors deployed at the mausoleum. This was similar to the screening that take place at airports. As a part of the screening, the doctors would also tell the visitors about the best practices to be followed in the times of pandemics such as this one,” said the community spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that every year, there is a large number of followers from across the world who come to Bhendi Bazaar in March and October (death anniversary of the 51st and 52nd dai). According to the team which is managing the event, since Monday, around 12,000-15,000 people have visited the mausoleum as opposed to 25,000-30,000 people who visited the site in the past years.

“Considering that travel has been suspended, we told them [visitors] to not panic. The mausoleum is right here; once the situation is under control, they can come and pay homage,” he said.

Earlier, trustees of Mahim dargah had decided that a call will be given to 3,000 mosques across the state urging them to avoid large gatherings for Friday prayers.