e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Coronavirus outbreak: Day after photos of dirty ward go viral, BMC appeals to patients

Coronavirus outbreak: Day after photos of dirty ward go viral, BMC appeals to patients

mumbai Updated: Mar 15, 2020 00:43 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

A day after photos of the alleged unhygienic isolation ward at Kasturba Gandhi Hospital went viral on social media, health officers on Saturday have requested patients to maintain hygiene etiquette.

“We are verifying the authenticity of the photos and have directed the hospital staff to keep the isolation ward clean. But along with the hospital, it is also the responsibility of patients to maintain cleanliness and I request the quarantined patients to keep the ward clean for their own hygiene,” said Daksha Shah, deputy director, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) health department.

On Friday, a patient’s friend posted pictures in which cats are seen roaming in the ward and wash basins with blood sputum. “Please help. My friend is under observation at Ward 27 [of] Kasturba Hospital with 10 other patients. These bad conditions with poor sanitation, reckless staff attitude will not help contain the pandemic,” the post read.

When HT contacted another patient at the hospital, he confirmed that the photos reflected the actual conditions in the ward. “As the number of quarantined patients is on the rise, the ward is getting dirtier. The washrooms are filthy and the food is also bad,” he said.

BMC’s public health committee has also taken cognisance of the post. “We have seen the photos and will raise the issue with the hospital,” said Amey Ghole, chairman of the committee.

top news
White House now conducting temperature checks on all close to Trump, Pence
White House now conducting temperature checks on all close to Trump, Pence
Yes Bank reports Rs 18,564 crore loss for December quarter
Yes Bank reports Rs 18,564 crore loss for December quarter
Five more held for IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s murder
Five more held for IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s murder
Kamal Nath writes to Amit Shah seeking return of rebel Congress MLAs
Kamal Nath writes to Amit Shah seeking return of rebel Congress MLAs
GST Council hikes tax on mobile phones from 12% to 18%, says Sitharaman
GST Council hikes tax on mobile phones from 12% to 18%, says Sitharaman
Coronavirus Update: Rs 4 lakh relief for deceased missing from modified central notification
Coronavirus Update: Rs 4 lakh relief for deceased missing from modified central notification
GST increase on phones will crumble the industry: Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain
GST increase on phones will crumble the industry: Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain
Suspended J-K cop Davinder Singh being brought to Delhi for questioning
Suspended J-K cop Davinder Singh being brought to Delhi for questioning
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news