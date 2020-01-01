e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Court allows banks to sell Vijay Mallya’s UBHL shares

Court allows banks to sell Vijay Mallya’s UBHL shares

However, after Mallya’s lawyers sought a stay on the order’s execution on the grounds that they need time to approach the Bombay high court (HC), the PMLA court stayed the execution till January 18.

mumbai Updated: Jan 01, 2020 23:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
After Mallya was declared FEO on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea, his and his family members’ properties were attached by the latter.
After Mallya was declared FEO on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea, his and his family members’ properties were attached by the latter.(Reuters image)
         

A special court designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Wednesday granted a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India (SBI) the rights of United Breweries Holdings Ltd (UBHL), owned by fugitive economic offender (FEO) Vijay Mallya. This means the bank can sell off UBHL’s shares and recover their dues.

However, after Mallya’s lawyers sought a stay on the order’s execution on the grounds that they need time to approach the Bombay high court (HC), the PMLA court stayed the execution till January 18. In the meantime, Mallya is likely to challenge the order before the HC.

Mallya and others, including top officials of IDBI Bank, are accused under PMLA in a ₹9,000-crore money-laundering fraud.

After Mallya was declared FEO on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea, his and his family members’ properties were attached by the latter. The SBI-led consortium of banks had then approached the special PMLA court, seeking the rights of Mallya’s properties and shares, approximately worth ₹6,203 crore. However, the PMLA court on Wednesday gave the banks the right of only UBHL shares, and not Mallya’s entire property. The special court is yet to begin hearing on confiscation of properties that prosecution agencies have listed as that of Mallya’s.

tags
top news
On India China border dispute, Army chief Naravane hints at eventual solution
On India China border dispute, Army chief Naravane hints at eventual solution
In big outreach, PM Modi phones 5 neighbours on New Year’s; skips Pakistan
In big outreach, PM Modi phones 5 neighbours on New Year’s; skips Pakistan
‘May create unnecessary tension’: BJP ally PMK doesn’t want NRC in Tamil Nadu
‘May create unnecessary tension’: BJP ally PMK doesn’t want NRC in Tamil Nadu
Lakhs of New Year revellers gridlock India Gate, spark traffic jams
Lakhs of New Year revellers gridlock India Gate, spark traffic jams
‘Italy will not accept Hindus and Sikhs’: Minister attacks opponents of CAA
‘Italy will not accept Hindus and Sikhs’: Minister attacks opponents of CAA
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peaked cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peaked cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
‘Onus on 3 services...’: Indian Air Force chief on creation of CDS post
‘Onus on 3 services...’: Indian Air Force chief on creation of CDS post
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News