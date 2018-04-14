CR conducts surprise checks in Mumbai yards post Ahmedabad-Puri Express incident

Days after 22 coaches of Ahmedabad-Puri Express rolled out without an engine for 10km, the Central Railway (CR) is conducting surprise checks in its yards as a precautionary measure to ensure safety.

Checks at yards where maintenance of locos (engines) and coaches take place were conducted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Jasai and Panvel yard last week. Four hundred railway officials including motormen and guards were also counselled in the yard on issues that crop up with coaches and engines.

“Making the staff aware of extreme situations which could come up in the ghat section with the locos or the bogies and how to handle the same is very important. We will be conducting more such surprise checks and inspect the hand brake of the locos and compartments,” said SK Jain, divisional railway manager, CR.

The checks come after 22 coaches of Ahmedabad-Puri express train rolled out without an engine from Titlagarh station in Odisha to Kesinga station. The coaches were stopped only after the railway staff put stones on the tracks and halted the train.

According to officials in the yard, such incidents of rolling out of coaches, generally occurs on tracks in areas where the gradient is low.

“Although, there is no doubt that the incident occurred owing to the negligence of the staff in applying brakes, in areas where the gradient is low, like in hilly areas, such chances are higher,” said a railway official. Just after the incident, Ashwani Lohani, the chairman of the railway board had announced a one-month drive to sensitise the staff on precautions. “It is an isolated incident of staff negligence that is sincerely regretted. The staff has been suspended and a high-level inquiry has been ordered. We have ordered a one-month sensitisation drive.”