e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Dahanu fishermen rescue 10 injured turtles; moved to forest dept centre for treatment

Dahanu fishermen rescue 10 injured turtles; moved to forest dept centre for treatment

A group of fishermen rescued 10 injured turtles, including hawksbill, green sea and Olive Ridley turtles. The turtles are being treated at the turtle rescue centre in Dahanu,

mumbai Updated: Jul 12, 2020 00:15 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
The injured turtles will be released in the sea after treatment, when weather conditions improve in August-September.
The injured turtles will be released in the sea after treatment, when weather conditions improve in August-September.
         

On Friday evening, a group of fishermen rescued 10 injured turtles, including hawksbill, green sea and Olive Ridley turtles, and contacted the forest department. The turtles have been taken to the turtle rescue centre in Dahanu.

Rahul Marathe, assistant conservator of forest (ACF), Dahanu, said, “We were informed by the fishermen that they rescued the turtles at Chikale village in Dahanu. All the turtles were injured. We reached the spot and took them to our centre where they are being treated. So far, we have rescued 41 injured turtles in June and July, and all of them are at our centre.”

He added that a huge number of injured turtles wash ashore due to the moderate and heavy rainfall. He said the turtles get injured while combatting high waves.

Marathe said Olive Ridley turtles, which are found along the coasts of Kelwe, Mahim, Tembhi, Shirgaon in Palghar, and Rajodi, Vasai to Zai in Dahanu, either get injured by trawlers or get entangled in fishing nets.

The injured turtles will be released in the sea after treatment, when the conditions improve in August-September.

top news
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Covid-19
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Covid-19
Former India opener Chetan Chauhan tests positive for Covid-19
Former India opener Chetan Chauhan tests positive for Covid-19
As cases rise, several states impose localised lockdowns
As cases rise, several states impose localised lockdowns
Current crisis worst of century: RBI
Current crisis worst of century: RBI
Cong thwarted BJP’s bid to topple Raj govt: Ashok Gehlot
Cong thwarted BJP’s bid to topple Raj govt: Ashok Gehlot
World Council of Churches expresses dismay over Hagia Sophia
World Council of Churches expresses dismay over Hagia Sophia
Vikas Dubey had 22-year-old feud with slain officer
Vikas Dubey had 22-year-old feud with slain officer
Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered
Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In