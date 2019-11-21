Delay in forming govt makes Sena MLAs jittery

mumbai

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 00:43 IST

Deliberations and negotiations over the formation of a new government in Maharashtra, which have been going on for over a week, are making Shiv Sena MLAs jittery. Sena legislators, who are back in their constituencies, say farmers and locals are questioning them about the meagre compensation and delay in forming the new government.

There are also reports of unrest over the pending alliance with ideologically opposite parties – Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress – but senior Sena leaders have dismissed

it.

“The reports that our MLAs are unhappy are baseless. We are a disciplined party and have full faith in Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray,” senior Sena leader Eknath Shinde said, adding Thackeray has been unanimously empowered by the MLAs to take a decision on behalf of the party. “It rules out any question of dissent,” he said.

Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that as parties with diverse ideologies are coming together, the process of government formation is taking time.

A Sena legislator from Marathwada said farmers from his constituency are upset over the compensation for crop losses they suffered owing to unseasonal rainfall in October.

“It has become difficult for us to make visits to the constituency. Farmers are angry over the compensation and want us to get money for them. With no end to negotiations, we are facing issues in our constituencies,” he said.

Another legislator from north Maharashtra said, “For the farmers, we are their CM, they expect us to deliver. How long can we keep pushing their issues? They have suffered heavy losses. The Governor has declared peanuts and is now off the hook…We have to face people.”

A legislator, who has been elected multiple times, said, “I have been briefing people on the way we are handling the agrarian crisis, but such a delay could be disastrous for a first-time MLA.”

Thackeray has convened a meeting of party legislators and senior leaders on November 22. The MLAs said they are expecting an “end to the political drama”.

“Today [Sanjay] Raut saheb has said that it could be completed in six days. We will apprise Uddhav ji of the situation we are facing,” an MLA added.