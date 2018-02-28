Don’t even think of hurling water balloons at moving trains in Navi Mumbai

Giving utmost importance to the safety of the commuters, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have initiated a special drive in Navi Mumbai to prevent Holi revellers from throwing water balloons at trains. Patrolling along the railway tracks has increased in the past three days.

“During Holi, some people throw water balloons at moving trains, injuring commuters. The coloured water inside the balloon can damage the eye,” said Lokesh Sagar, police inspector of RPF, Turbhe division.

“We have learnt that water balloons are thrown by those residing along the tracks. So, we have started a drive to ensure that no one throws water balloon at trains during Holi,” he said.

The railway police teams are visiting the areas along railway tracks, explaining them the possible damages that the water balloons could cause to commuters.

“On Wednesday, we visited different places in Rabale, Ghansoli, Kopar Khairane and Turbhe. We also warned the people of stringent action against those caught throwing water balloons or anything else at moving trains,” Sagar said.

The railway police from Vashi are visiting slums in Mankhurd and Govandi, the areas which are prone to such incidents.

“Several incidents of people throwing water balloons at trains have been reported from these areas in the past. Therefore, we are paying special attention to these areas. Our officers will keep patrolling along the tracks until the celebrations are over,” said a Vashi GRP officer.

The Navi Mumbai traffic department has planned nakabandi at important junctions in the city to ensure peaceful Holi celebrations.

The department is also using social media to appeal to the citizens to abstain from drink driving. Tech-savvy youngsters have been advised, through social media, to observe a safe and responsible celebration. More than 200 traffic cops will be on duty to keep a tab on drink driving cases across the city.

Nitin Pawar, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, said, “Though it’s a dry day and wine shops are closed on Holi, revelers manage to get alcohol. Drinking and driving is strictly prohibited. Those found driving after drinking will be charged under the motor vehicles sections.”

He added, “The most important road is Palm Beach Road at Seawoods, which is frequented by people for speed thrill. The traffic cops will be present at major junctions. The internal roads in Vashi, Kharghar, Belapur, Nerul and Panvel will be under strict vigilance.”

The nakabandi will start around 8am and will continue till 9pm. It may be extended if the need arises. The officials will also conduct random vehicle checks.

“Cases will be registered under sections 335, 336 and 337 of Indian Penal Code against those throwing water balloons,” said deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1, Sudhakar Pathare.