Fee regulator changes norms, PG medical fees may dip in Maharashtra

mumbai

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 00:55 IST

Fees for postgraduate (PG) health science courses in the state, including masters of medical and dental courses, may be reduced from the next academic year, as the regulator has changed the norms for calculating the fees.

In a meeting held earlier this month, the state Fee Regulating Authority (FRA) said the money spent by medical colleges to pay stipends to resident doctors will no longer be considered an expenditure. FRA follows an expense-based model to calculate fees, according to which the overall expenditure incurred by the college is equally borne by students. The decision is likely to lower expenses shown by colleges, which will in turn reduce the financial liability of the students. “The decision will reduce the exorbitant fees charged by colleges,” said an FRA member.

The regulator has allowed colleges to include the stipend amount under the “hospital expenses” head. “There are two types of expenses incurred by medical colleges — college and hospital. The stipend should be included in the latter,” said an FRA member.

According to FRA, stipend cannot be considered as “expenditure” towards students, as it is paid for the services rendered by them in the hospital.

“In view of prevailing practices of considering expenditure incurred towards paying stipend under the head salary, it results in an increase in the fee. Whatever is paid as the stipend is taken back in the form of fees. This is against the purpose for which stipend is paid to PG students as per Medical Council of India norms,” read the minutes of the meeting.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 00:55 IST