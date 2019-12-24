GoAir cancels 20 flights on Tuesday; passengers vent anger on social media

mumbai

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 18:15 IST

Low-cost carrier GoAir has cancelled 20 flights for the second consecutive day. The cancelled flights were supposed to depart from airports like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Srinagar, Nagpur, Cochin and Port Blair.

Sources privy to the matter said the airline has been facing crew rostering issue which is likely to continue for a few more days, leading to further flight cancellations and delays in the coming days. However, reports say the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has pulled up the airline for making its crew work more than the prescribed flight duty time limit. However, when contacted, DGCA director general Arun Kumar refused to comment on the matter. GoAir is also yet to issue a statement on the matter.

Passengers took to social media to talk about their poor experience with the airline.

Madhav Khakar, a passenger, on social media posted, “@goairlinesindia G8 418 Scheduled dept: 5:45 am. Resched 1: 6am, R2: 10am, R3: 11 am. How do I know that the flight will depart for sure? Also, how is the estimate /reschedule working? It’s okay if it gets rescheduled once, but 3 times? PS: the flight / aircraft is shown to be at BLR airport since last night 00:23 itself. Which means this is clearly a miss from planning / management. Not a good experience, and I would definitely avoid booking GoAir for my travel from now on. Also, since it is an early morning flight, a lot of people including myself reached airport late night itself. Think about people waiting for 12+ hours in airport with the flight only getting more and more delayed [sic].”

Garima Sinha, a Delhi resident tweeted, “Facing the worst travel experience with #GoAir. Had my flight today at 10:50 in the morning. @goairlinesindia texts me at 7am that my flight is cancelled due to reasons “beyond their control”. Have been calling the customer care since 1 hour, still no response. #GoAir [sic].”

Snehashis Pattnayak wrote, “.@goairlinesindia The flight from Ranchi to Bangalore scheduled for departure at 8:00am (boarding 7:20am) is more than an hour late. What kind of customer service do you have? Ridiculous hospitality... The flight is already 2hrs late. Please make arrangements for refreshments for the passengers stuck at Ranchi airport. Flight G8 273. [sic]”

Flights that have been cancelled on Tuesday are: G8-461 (Mumbai- Port Blair) which was scheduled to depart at 4am, G8-465 (Port Blair-Mumbai) at 7.45am, G8-347 (Mumbai- Cochin) at 05:10am, G8-348 (Cochin -Mumbai) at 07:40am, G8-317 (Mumbai - Bengaluru) at 6am, G8-395 (Bengaluru- Mumbai) at 08:10am, G8-615 (Delhi- Nagpur) at 6.05am, G8-616 (Nagpur- Delhi) at 8.30am, G8-2509 (Delhi- Lucknow) at 6.45am, G8-2510 (Lucknow- Delhi) at 8.30am, G8-801 (Bengaluru- Ahmedabad) at 6:30am, G8-802 (Ahmedabad- Bengaluru) at 09:20am, G8-227 (Delhi- Srinagar ) at 09:15am, G8-192 (Srinagar- Delhi) at 11:15am, G8-373 (Bengaluru- Patna) at 9:15am, G8-373 (Patna- Ranchi) at 12:25am, G8-373 (Ranchi- Bengaluru) at 1.40pm, G8-131(Delhi- Patna) at 10:50am, G8-229 (Patna- Delhi) at 1pm, and G8 293 (Pune- Bengaluru) at 1:25pm.