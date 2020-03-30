e-paper
IAS officers ‘on waiting’ now part of Covid-19 task force

mumbai Updated: Mar 30, 2020 18:14 IST
HT Correspondent
: State officials who were waiting for a new role in the government are now part of the Covid-19 task force in the city and state. Ashwini Bhide, who last served as the managing director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, has been deputed to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) special task force to combat Covid-19. Bhide has been on wait for close to two months now. Bhushan Gagrani (previously posted as principal secretary to chief minister’s office), Sanjeev Jaiswal (who announced voluntary exit from Thane Municipal Corporation) and Rajeev Jalota (previously posted as GST commissioner) are a part of the special control room set-up by the Maharashtra government.

