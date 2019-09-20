Internal tests back, edu dept gives new pattern for Class 9, 10 exams

mumbai

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:29 IST

More than a month after announcing the return of internal assessment by schools, the state education department on Friday issued a revised marking scheme for Classes 9 and 10.

In a circular, the department outlined a new paper pattern, in line with the changed marking scheme. As students will write only 80-mark exams, as opposed to 100 marks, for languages and social sciences, weightage of all questions has come down, said experts. The department conducted a training of their resource team on Thursday. They will now train teachers over the next one week.

“There have been substantial changes after the reintroduction of oral exams. For languages, students earlier had summary writing for six marks, which a lot of students found tough, especially for second and third languages. According to the new pattern, they can now take letter writing as an option to the question,” said Jitendra Mahajan, teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public school, who attended the training session.

On August 8, the department released a government resolution (GR) bringing back internal assessments in languages and social sciences, after Class 10 results saw almost a 10% dip in pass percentage this year.

It directed the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) to come up with a revised marking scheme,

with 80 marks being given for

written exams and 20 for internal assessments.

Teachers said it would take some time until students get acquainted to it. “Most schools had already set question papers according to their plan, as the department delayed sending the pattern. They would now have to rework them,” said a teacher of a suburban school.

