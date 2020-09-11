Kangana Ranaut asks Sonia Gandhi to tell MVA govt to uphold constitutional values

mumbai

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 14:00 IST

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi to take note of the ‘harsh treatment’ being meted out to her by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, in which Congress is a coalition partner.

In a series of tweets Kangana Ranaut also appealed to Sonia Gandhi to intervene as she alleged that the Shiv Sena-led government is harassing women and has made ‘a total mockery of law and order.’ She also said that history will judge her for her ‘silence and indifference.’

She wrote, “Dear respected honourable president Sonia Gandhi ji being a woman aren’t you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar?”

In another tweet, she further added,“You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene.”

The 33-year-old actor has been at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government after the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation razed alterations made to her bungalow in Bandra. She levelled allegations of misuse of power against the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in a video posted on Twitter.

She came to Mumbai on Thursday after being granted a Y+ security cover and met union minister Ramdas Athawale who said that the Maharashtra government had a role to play in the demolition drive.