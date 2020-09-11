e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Kangana Ranaut asks Sonia Gandhi to tell MVA govt to uphold constitutional values

Kangana Ranaut asks Sonia Gandhi to tell MVA govt to uphold constitutional values

In a series of tweets Kangana Ranaut also appealed to Sonia Gandhi to intervene as she alleged that the Shiv Sena-led government is harassing women and has made ‘a total mockery of law and order.’

mumbai Updated: Sep 11, 2020 14:00 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut visted her Pali hill office at Bandra in Mumbai.
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut visted her Pali hill office at Bandra in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi to take note of the ‘harsh treatment’ being meted out to her by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, in which Congress is a coalition partner.

In a series of tweets Kangana Ranaut also appealed to Sonia Gandhi to intervene as she alleged that the Shiv Sena-led government is harassing women and has made ‘a total mockery of law and order.’ She also said that history will judge her for her ‘silence and indifference.’

She wrote, “Dear respected honourable president Sonia Gandhi ji being a woman aren’t you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar?”

In another tweet, she further added,“You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene.”

The 33-year-old actor has been at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government after the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation razed alterations made to her bungalow in Bandra. She levelled allegations of misuse of power against the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in a video posted on Twitter.

She came to Mumbai on Thursday after being granted a Y+ security cover and met union minister Ramdas Athawale who said that the Maharashtra government had a role to play in the demolition drive.

tags
top news
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Court rejects bail plea of Rhea, Showik and four others
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Court rejects bail plea of Rhea, Showik and four others
Extreme rains lead to more rural farmer suicides than droughts: Study
Extreme rains lead to more rural farmer suicides than droughts: Study
Pak needs to take irreversible action against terror groups: Indo-US joint statement
Pak needs to take irreversible action against terror groups: Indo-US joint statement
Rhea Chakraborty denied bail: What NCB, her lawyer said
Rhea Chakraborty denied bail: What NCB, her lawyer said
Kangana Ranaut’s fan arrested in Kolkata for threatening Sanjay Raut
Kangana Ranaut’s fan arrested in Kolkata for threatening Sanjay Raut
Five Cs for students in 21st century: PM Modi’s top quotes on education
Five Cs for students in 21st century: PM Modi’s top quotes on education
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In