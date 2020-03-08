Karate instructor held for molesting 12-year-old in Sion

mumbai

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:54 IST

A 54-year-old karate instructor with a Sion-based school was arrested by the police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old student. During the investigation, police found that the victim was first sexually assaulted in the sports room of the school and later, the accused visited her residence and allegedly molested her.

According to the Sion police, the arrested accused, identified as Vishwanath Krishnachand Nayak, is a resident of Sion-Koliwada in Antop Hill.

The police said the minor’s mother, in her complaint to the police, said the incident took place on March 6 between 2.35pm and 4pm on the school premises.

“The 12-year-old and the accused were in the sports room when he kissed her on her cheek and lips, and sexually assaulted her. After returning home, the girl narrated the incident to her mother,” said an officer with Sion police station.

“Later, the accused came to her residence to convince her parents that nothing had happened. However, during his visit, he tried to hold the girl’s hands and molest her. The complainant [mother] and her daughter then approached the police to file a complaint,” the officer added.

Sion police have registered a case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

“The accused Nayak is a karate teacher in the school. He was arrested on Friday, produced in court and remanded in police custody till March 9,” said the officer.