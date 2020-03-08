e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Karate instructor held for molesting 12-year-old in Sion

Karate instructor held for molesting 12-year-old in Sion

mumbai Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:54 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
Hindustantimes
         

A 54-year-old karate instructor with a Sion-based school was arrested by the police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old student. During the investigation, police found that the victim was first sexually assaulted in the sports room of the school and later, the accused visited her residence and allegedly molested her.

According to the Sion police, the arrested accused, identified as Vishwanath Krishnachand Nayak, is a resident of Sion-Koliwada in Antop Hill.

The police said the minor’s mother, in her complaint to the police, said the incident took place on March 6 between 2.35pm and 4pm on the school premises.

“The 12-year-old and the accused were in the sports room when he kissed her on her cheek and lips, and sexually assaulted her. After returning home, the girl narrated the incident to her mother,” said an officer with Sion police station.

“Later, the accused came to her residence to convince her parents that nothing had happened. However, during his visit, he tried to hold the girl’s hands and molest her. The complainant [mother] and her daughter then approached the police to file a complaint,” the officer added.

Sion police have registered a case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

“The accused Nayak is a karate teacher in the school. He was arrested on Friday, produced in court and remanded in police custody till March 9,” said the officer.

top news
5 new Kerala infections take total toll of coronavirus cases in India to 39
5 new Kerala infections take total toll of coronavirus cases in India to 39
Bangladesh postpones events after detecting 3 coronavirus cases
Bangladesh postpones events after detecting 3 coronavirus cases
RBI assures deposits in banks safe after Yes Bank crisis
RBI assures deposits in banks safe after Yes Bank crisis
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
How 4 women are using tech to make a mark
How 4 women are using tech to make a mark
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Coronavirus: 3 confirmed infections in Delhi; 337 more being quarantined
Coronavirus: 3 confirmed infections in Delhi; 337 more being quarantined
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news