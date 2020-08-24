e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asks people to be careful during festivals

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asks people to be careful during festivals

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to people to remain extra careful during festivals and rains in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

mumbai Updated: Aug 24, 2020 01:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pune
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray(File photo)
         

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to people to remain extra careful during festivals and rains in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was speaking after inaugurating a Covid care centre at COEP ground here via video link.

The 800-bed facility, including 200 ICU beds, was developed within 18 days, officials said.

“The state government has already relaxed many lockdown restrictions. We have also developed adequate healthcare infrastructure in the state. However, we need to be more cautious to stop the spread of coronavirus during festivals and rain,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar said jumbo Covid care facilities will come up in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad township.

tags
top news
US considering fast-tracking UK Covid-19 vaccine before election: Report
US considering fast-tracking UK Covid-19 vaccine before election: Report
As leadership debate rages in Congress, Goa leadership backs Gandhi family
As leadership debate rages in Congress, Goa leadership backs Gandhi family
Covid-19: Delhi Metro will resume as soon as Centre gives nod, says DMRC
Covid-19: Delhi Metro will resume as soon as Centre gives nod, says DMRC
AG KK Venugopal declines permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for contempt of court
AG KK Venugopal declines permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for contempt of court
Mike Pompeo heads to Mideast as part of Donald Trump’s Arab-Israeli push
Mike Pompeo heads to Mideast as part of Donald Trump’s Arab-Israeli push
Airplane mode and prepaid SIMs: Some Israelis dodge Covid-19 tracking
Airplane mode and prepaid SIMs: Some Israelis dodge Covid-19 tracking
China approves emergency usage of Covid-19 vaccines: Report
China approves emergency usage of Covid-19 vaccines: Report
Covid update: Serum Institute clarifies; SOPs for TV shoots; weekend lockdown
Covid update: Serum Institute clarifies; SOPs for TV shoots; weekend lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In