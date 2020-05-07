e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra’s Covid-19 numbers cross 18,000, infection spreads to Arthur Road jail

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 numbers cross 18,000, infection spreads to Arthur Road jail

50 new Covid-19 cases were reported from Dharavi which has emerged as a hotspot, a BMC official confirmed. The new cases have taken Dharavi’s tally to 783.

mumbai Updated: May 07, 2020 21:10 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kamarudeen Ansari carries his 8 year old son Ajamal Hussain on shoulder for medical treatment at KEM hospital from Dharavi , during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai, India.
Kamarudeen Ansari carries his 8 year old son Ajamal Hussain on shoulder for medical treatment at KEM hospital from Dharavi , during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai, India.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

Maharashtra recorded 1,362 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 18,120, the state’s health minister Rajesh Tope said.

To cut down risks of more infections because of crowding, the government also decided to waive medical certificates for migrant workers heading home.

“We have decided that migrant labourers who want to go to their native places need not procure medical certificates from now onward. Only thermal checking will be done. This decision was taken to avoid big queues outside doctors’ clinics,” Tope said according to ANI.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said 50 new Covid-19 cases were reported from Dharavi which has emerged as a hotspot. The new cases have taken Dharavi’s tally to 783.

As the pandemic continued to spread in Mumbai with 72 inmates and 7 staff members in the high security Arthur Road prison testing positive for Covid-19 . All inmates who have tested positive will be shifted to GT Hospital and Saint George Hospital Friday morning while staff members will be shifted separately, Maharashtra jail authorities said.

The state government has turned the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi in Navi Mumbai into Isolation wards for Covid-19.

Earlier Thursday, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh said that around 250 policemen from the city police have tested positive for the virus so far.

The Maharashtra Police department has recorded 531 cases of Covid-19 including the 250 cases from Mumbai police. Thirty nine have recovered while five have died of the infection. Three of the casualties were of the Mumbai Police.

The Mumbai police chief visited the Sir JJ Marg police station which has the maximum number of Covid-19 cases in the city with 27 policemen testing positive.

Other police stations like Dharavi, Wadala and Vakola are among the worst hit police stations across 94 police stations in the city.

tags
top news
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 numbers cross 18,000, infection spreads to Arthur Road jail
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 numbers cross 18,000, infection spreads to Arthur Road jail
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
When husbands don’t perform, wives are blamed: Sania Mirza
When husbands don’t perform, wives are blamed: Sania Mirza
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news