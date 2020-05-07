Maharashtra’s Covid-19 numbers cross 18,000, infection spreads to Arthur Road jail

mumbai

Updated: May 07, 2020 21:10 IST

Maharashtra recorded 1,362 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 18,120, the state’s health minister Rajesh Tope said.

To cut down risks of more infections because of crowding, the government also decided to waive medical certificates for migrant workers heading home.

“We have decided that migrant labourers who want to go to their native places need not procure medical certificates from now onward. Only thermal checking will be done. This decision was taken to avoid big queues outside doctors’ clinics,” Tope said according to ANI.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said 50 new Covid-19 cases were reported from Dharavi which has emerged as a hotspot. The new cases have taken Dharavi’s tally to 783.

As the pandemic continued to spread in Mumbai with 72 inmates and 7 staff members in the high security Arthur Road prison testing positive for Covid-19 . All inmates who have tested positive will be shifted to GT Hospital and Saint George Hospital Friday morning while staff members will be shifted separately, Maharashtra jail authorities said.

The state government has turned the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi in Navi Mumbai into Isolation wards for Covid-19.

Earlier Thursday, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh said that around 250 policemen from the city police have tested positive for the virus so far.

The Maharashtra Police department has recorded 531 cases of Covid-19 including the 250 cases from Mumbai police. Thirty nine have recovered while five have died of the infection. Three of the casualties were of the Mumbai Police.

The Mumbai police chief visited the Sir JJ Marg police station which has the maximum number of Covid-19 cases in the city with 27 policemen testing positive.

Other police stations like Dharavi, Wadala and Vakola are among the worst hit police stations across 94 police stations in the city.