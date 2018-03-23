Maharashtra SSC paper leak: police probe if SSC paper was leaked outside Mumbai too

The Amboli police is now coordinating with the Titwala police in connection with the SSC paper leak case. They are investigating whether the copies found in students’ phones are the same as the ones sent by the main suspect Feroz Khan, said a police officer the Amboli station.

They are also investigating whether the paper was leaked in Murbad (99 kilometres from Mumbai) and Aurangabad (334 kilometres from Mumbai), where Khan is believed to have been in touch with students.

Khan is the vice-principal of a Mumbra school and runs a coaching institute in Ambernath.

“We are gathering technical evidence to determine whether the source of both the papers is the same. We suspect that Khan is the mastermind behind the leak,” said the official. “We have found a few links and need to check whether the leak took place outside the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.”

Four people have been arrested in the case so far.