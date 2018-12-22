Maharashtra traffic police to spend ₹50 crore on high-tech equipment for road safety

Motorists in Maharashtra will have to be even more cautious about road safety rules, as the traffic police will soon be armed with high-tech equipment to tackle cases of drink driving and speeding.

As part of its plan for road safety, the traffic department will get 32 vehicles, 90 speed guns, 658 breath analysers (alco-meters), 2,070 body-worn cameras and 425 car dashboard cameras, among others. “We have approved the request for equipment,” said chief secretary DK Jain. “The additional equipment will help us enforce rules properly. Speed guns and alco-meters will be used on the state highway and expressways, along with Mumbai and other major cities. We will soon invite bids for purchase of the gear. The estimated cost of all approved items is around ₹50 crore,” said a senior Maharashtra traffic police official.

Jain said the agencies in charge of roads in the state are in the process of identifying black spots – a 500-m-long stretch that has witnessed five road accidents involving fatalities and grievous injuries in the past three calendar years. Motorists are alerted about a black spot through signages.

“Once the accident-prone areas are identified, the government agency in charge of the road will repair the engineering defects on the spot,” said the official, adding, “Agencies have identified around 1,200 black spots in the state.”

In 2017, Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur were among the top 50 cities that saw road accidents, according to a report prepared by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. In Mumbai, 3,160 accidents were reported in 2017, of which 467 were fatal and 2,603 led to injuries. A total of 490 people died in these accidents, while 3,287 were injured. In Pune, of the 1,508 accidents, 360 were fatal and 966 caused injuries. More than 370 people died and 1,154 were injured in these accidents.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 00:06 IST