Man murders children, ends life after wife leaves home over fight

mumbai

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 00:44 IST

A 30-year-old plumber from Chembur, Dinesh Suresh Yadav, on Sunday killed himself after he allegedly murdered his two children — a three-year-old daughter and an 18-month-old son.

RCF police have registered an accidental death case and have sent the three bodies for post -mortem at Rajawadi Hospital.

The police suspect that the two children were poisoned to death, but are awaiting the post mortem report to know the exact cause .

After an initial probe, the police said they would register a murder case against the father for killing his children.

So far investigations have revealed that Yadav probably took the drastic step out of frustration as his wife frequently stayed away from home forcing him to take care of the children.

According to the police, Yadav lived with his wife and two children at Kasturba Nagar at Vashi Naka in Chembur.

The door of the house was locked from the inside between 11pm on Saturday to 9am on Sunday when the incident took place.

“Yadav’s wife left the house five days ago after a verbal dispute with him. Since then Yadav was taking care of the children. Yadav used to leave his residence at 9am daily and go out for work,” said a police officer.

“However, on Sunday morning, his door was locked from inside and there was no response when Yadav’s brother, who stays in the adjoining flat, knocked on the door. Later, with the help of a few neighbours, Yadav’s brother broke open the door and found Yadav and his children dead inside the house,” said the police officer.

A senior police inspector from RCF police station confirmed the incident and said that all three bodies have been sent to Rajawadi hospital where the post mortem was underway.

“On the primary basis, we have registered an accidental death case and are further investigating the matter. We suspect that Yadav had killed the two children by poisoning them and later killed himself. We will see the post-mortem report to ascertain the reason behind the murder and further add murder section against Yadav if he is responsible for the death of the children. Also, we will take the statement of the family members to know the exact reason behind the brutal act,” said the senior inspector.

Police are also searching for the wife to ascertain the magnitude of the dispute that led Yadav to take such a drastic step.