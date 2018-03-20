Man poses as Bollywood biggie, dupes aspiring actor of Rs 47 lakh in Mumbai

The Amboli police have registered a case against a person for allegedly posing as a producer and cheating an actor of more than Rs47 lakh. According to the police, the complainant, Vikram Malhan, was convinced by the accused that he would introduce him in Bollywood in a big budget movie directed by a prominent director, although the director/actor had no role to play.

“The father of the complainant is a businessman in Delhi. The accused, Avinash Rai, told the complainant that he needed some cash, which he didn’t have at that point of time and that he would return it to him. The complainant then asked for money from his father. The amount was paid in cheque by his father,” said an officer.

The alleged conman then told Malhan to join a gym and learn mixed martial arts and also made sure that he employed a trainer, for which he needed to pay extra. “The accused kept giving him false hopes of launching him in a movie and by now the money was already received by him. He used to flatter him by complimenting him about his looks,” added the officer.

Rai then one day said he had changed his plan of launching him in the upcoming movie as he deserves to be launched in a movie with a bigger budget. “When the complainant asked for the reason he was told that he (accused) has decided to launch him in a movie which would be directed by one of the leading directors of Bollywood. He asked for some more money from the complainant and said it is needed for the budget of the movie,” said the officer.

Malhan again asked his father for money, which was eventually paid in cheque. After a few days when the aspiring actor tried to contact him, the accused could not be contacted. His phone was switched off and several attempts to contact him went in vain. The complainant then approached the police and a case of cheating was registered.