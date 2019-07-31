MIAL and online tracker differ on affected flight numbers

mumbai

Rain on Tuesday led to go-arounds, delays and diversion of flights at the city’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). While a Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (MIAL) spokesperson said that operations were normal with few delays, flightradar24, an online platform that displays real-time flight movements, stated that on average, departing flights were delayed by 53 minutes and arriving flights by 13 minutes. It mentioned that a total of 473 flights (260 departures and 119 arrivals) were delayed till 11pm.

“One flight had to be diverted while five others performed go-arounds,” said the MIAL spokesperson. Sources from Mumbai airport said that four flights were cancelled during the day. However, none of them were due to weather-related issues.

According to the Airport Authority of India (AAI), three flights had to be diverted due to bad weather. Around 3.30pm, Indigo flight 6E 678 arriving from Lucknow, which was to land in Mumbai at 3.20pm, was diverted to Ahmedabad around 5.10pm.

IndiGo’s 6E 448 from Amritsar was diverted to Vadodara, and at the same time, Vistara airline’s UK 965 from Delhi was diverted to Hyderabad.

Vistara’s UK 995 from Delhi; IndiGo 6E 678 from Lucknow; 6E 6097 from Goa; 6E 5312 from Kochi; 6E 448 from Amritsar; 6E 965 from Jaipur; SpiceJet SG 8911 from Delhi; and SG 422 from Hyderabad had to carry out missed approach (go-arounds) due to bad weather and poor visibility.

“Visibility dropped twice during the day, which further led to flight disruptions. Visibility below 800m is considered unsafe for flight operations. At around 3pm, it dropped to around 500m for nearly 30 minutes and for 10 minutes in the evening,” said a senior AAI official.

