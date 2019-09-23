Milind Deora praises Modi, raises eyebrows

mumbai

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 23:10 IST

Eyebrows were raised in political corridors, once again, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked former Mumbai Congress chief and former South Mumbai MP Milind Deora for appreciating his recent Houston address. Deora had earlier supported the Modi government’s decision of abrogation of Article 370 in August.

“PM Modi’s Houston address was a momentous first for India’s soft power diplomacy. My father Murlibhai (Murli Deora) was of the early architects of deeper Indo-US ties. Donald Trump’s hospitality and recognition of Indian Americans’ contributions makes us proud,” Deora tweeted on Sunday.

In reply, Modi tweeted on Monday: “Thank You @milinddeora. You are absolutely correct when you highlight my friend, late Murli Deora ji’s commitment to strong ties with USA. He would have been really glad to see the strengthening of ties between our nations. The warmth and hospitality of @POTUS was outstanding. (sic).”

Deora again lauded Modi by tweeting in reply, “In my many interactions with my Democrat and Republican friends, they too acknowledge India’s leadership in the 21st century.”

Deora was unavailable for comment.

Although there are speculations that Deora may quit the party, people close to him refuted it. “It was in reference to his father who shared good ties with the US since 1968, when he had an opportunity to meet Robert F Kennedy as part of a student exchange program. After that visit, he decided to join the polity,” a close aide of Deora said.

Deora has been keeping a low-profile after his resignation as chief unit chief was accepted early this month.

Congress leader and former state minister Rajendra Darda has resigned from the post of chairman of media and communication committee constituted for the state polls. Speculations are rife that Darda, three-time MLA from Aurangabad who heads a Marathi daily, may quit the party.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 23:10 IST