Mumbai cop intervenes in brawl, is beaten up by fighting men

DB Marg police arrested two men for assaulting a police officer from DB Marg police station at Grant Road on Saturday night. The 28-year-old constable, identified as Deepak Davre, tried to intervene between the two men fighting on the road but instead got beaten up by them. The duo was arrested the same night at around 9pm.

According to the police, the constable was patrolling the area near Queen Mary School at Vitthalbhai Patel Road in Grant Road (East) at 8pm when he saw the two men identified as Mohammed Shaikh, 36, a resident of Sakinaka and Mohammed Razzak Shaikh, 32, who stays in Nagpada, arguing in the middle of the road.

The constable, performing the duty of a beat marshal, intervened and asked them to stop fighting and to allow the traffic that they had held up to move. He ordered the men to disperse. However, instead of obeying the police officer, Shaikh and Razzak began abusing Davre and started beating him up.

When Davre warned them to stop or else he would arrest them, Shaikh held Davre’s collar and punched him. He tore Davre’s shirt and broke his whistle.

Davre, who was hurt, managed to inform the control room through his walkie-talkie and asked for immediate backup while Shaikh kept hitting him.

The control room delivered the message to the DB Marg police station. Two constables, stationed near Congress House, rushed to the spot and rescued Davre.

The constables took Davre to the hospital as he had suffered injuries to his face and arms.

“We arrested Shaikh and Razzak for assaulting a public servant, for deterring him from performing his duties and intentionally insulting him under sections 353, 332 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code [IPC],” said an officer from DB Marg police station.

