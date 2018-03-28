Mumbai cops seize luxury cars from bizman accused of raping veteran Bollywood actress

The Mumbai crime branch has seized two high-end vehicles, including a Mercedes Benz, from an Andheri-based businessman arrested in a rape and cheating case registered by a 67-year-old veteran Bollywood actress.

In her complaint, the actress alleged that the accused took a total of Rs15.4 crore from her under the pretext of buying four flats for her in Mumbai and that the businessman raped her between 2011 and 2015, said a police official connected with the investigation. The FIR was registered on March 22 with Juhu police station, based on the rape complaint.

Police officials said the actress sold her mother’s house at Nepean Sea Road and gave the accused Rs8 crore. To gain her trust, the accused gave her forged letters for two Mhada flats and an agreement for a flat in Santacruz.

The police on Tuesday said they had recovered two high-end vehicles that the accused is said to have bought from a Nashik-based person, though it is not registered in his name.

“We are also trying to recover the actress’ gold, which the accused mortgaged with a jeweller four years ago. The actress was aware of the mortgage,” said crime branch official, requesting anonymity.

Police officials have seized around 20 debit and credit cards from the accused and have intimated the concerned banks to determine where he parked the money he took from the actress.

Earlier, in January, the actress had filed a stalking and molestation case against the accused, after which he was arrested by the Juhu police. The accused was arrested for the second time in March under charges of rape, cheating and forgery.

The accused is a sweet-talker and has cheated a few other women earlier, too, the police said.