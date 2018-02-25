Mumbai doctors remove 11kg of tumour from Uttar Pradesh farmer’s leg

Mumbai doctors successfully operated on a 60-year-old farmer from Uttar Pradesh and surgically removed more than 11kg of non-malignant tumour from his right hip bone to knee on Saturday. The two-decade- old growth restricted Ramraj Yadav’s movement. Doctors said that he has had three failed surgeries. If not removed, the tumour could have cost Yadav his limb.

Doctors from Lifeline Hospital, Goregaon, who performed the surgery, said earlier other medicos were not able to remove the entire infected part of the tumour. After the last failed surgery in 2013, Yadav had lost hopes of achieving any medical relief from the protruding mass

“The patient was not able to walk or sleep due to the sheer size of the tumour. In the past five years, it had grown big enough to start protruding out of the skin. Being a farmer, there were high chances of infection due to the open wound,” said Dr Anchan Oak, surgeon who performed the operation.

The tumour, doctors said, has also affected the nerves supplying blood to his leg, almost leaving him crippled. After his admission a week ago, the doctors first conducted a biopsy of the tumour cells to check if it was cancerous and decided to surgically remove the mass.

“To make sure minimal chances of recurrence of the tumour, we removed some parts of the muscles. Immediately after the surgery, the patient was able to move his feet and lie down comfortably, which seemed impossible for over five years,” Dr Oak added.

Yadav will remain in the hospital until the final test results of the tumour biopsy are out.