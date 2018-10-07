Mumbai fashion designer killed in fight with son

Lakshaya Singh, the 23-year-old who was arrested after the death of his mother Sunita Singh, has been remanded into police custody for three days till October 9. Police have said they are investigating the events that led to the incident.

They also suspect that the accused may have been under the influence of drugs and are awaiting medical reports.

“There were five people in the house when the scuffle took place: Sunita, Lakshaya, his fiancée Ashpriya Banerjee, one of Lakshaya’s male friends, and the domestic help,” said a police officer. “We suspect he was under the influence of drugs and got annoyed with his mother as she would not stop talking.”

On Thursday, a scuffle broke out between the two. Lakshaya pushed Sunita, who hit her head on the bathroom wash basin and died. Lakshaya was booked under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 07:50 IST