45-year-old fashion designer found dead in her Mumbai home

A 45-year-old woman was found dead in her flat, in Lokhandwala on Thursday morning.

Identified as Sunita Singh, the woman was found by her son. At the time of going to press, the son was being questioned at Oshiwara police station.

“We have registered an accidental death report (ADR). We are waiting for the post mortem report to ascertain the actual cause of death. We are questioning the son and his fiancée to get more details,” said Shailesh Pasalwad, senior police inspector, Oshiwara police station.

According to the initial statement that Singh’s son Lakshaya gave to the police, Singh was in the bathroom on Thursday morning and when Lakshaya called out to her, there was no response.

He called out a few times, but she didn’t reply.

The door was then forced open, which was when Lakshaya says he found his mother, lying dead on the floor. The sink in the bathroom was broken.

“After the son found his mother dead, he said he panicked. He then went to a temple and then to a jewellery shop where he knew the jeweller. The neighbours of the deceased then informed us. A call was received at around 1:30pm in the afternoon,” said an officer familiar with the case.

Police reached the spot at around 2pm, after which the forensic team was called.

The police took Singh’s body to Cooper Hospital, where she was declared dead. Singh had suffered an injury on the back of her head.

“Prima facie we suspect that the woman slipped in the bathroom and suffered head injuries,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Police sources said they are investigating other possibilities, including substance abuse.

The police said Singh worked as a fashion designer and lived with 23-year-old Lakshaya.

Lakshaya and his fiancée, Ashpriya Banerjee, 22, were questioned by the police at the time of going to press.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 01:23 IST