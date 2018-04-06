Mumbai Metro-3: Five companies in race to bag rolling stock contracts

Five companies are in the race to bag contracts for the procurement of rolling stock for the Metro-3 corridor (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz).

The bids for procuring 31 trains of eight coaches each were opened on Friday by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC).

According to officials, the technical evaluation will take about six to eight weeks, after which the financial bids for the rolling stock will be opened. The 248 coaches are expected to be brought in by 2020, a year before the 33.5km line is made operational.

Ashwini Bhide, managing director, MMRC said, “The company will take about a year to design the coaches. To cater to heavy passenger traffic and to improve frequency of trains, the state-of-art rolling stock will also be equipped with the feature of driver-less train operations.”

Bhide also said that all leading companies are in a fray, including two well-known Japanese companies.

The companies include CAF S.A., Spain, a consortium of Alstom Transport India Limited and Alstom Transport S.A, a consortium of CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co. Ltd.; CRRC International Corporation Ltd and CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co. Ltd, Hitachi ltd and a consortium of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. and BHEL.

In a boost to the Centre’s ‘Make in India’ programme, 75% of trains that will run on the 33.5km Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro route will be made in India.

On Friday, MMRC also signed a contract with Larsen and Toubro Ltd for power supply works of the corridor.

The Metro rail project, which is estimated to cost Rs23,136 crore will provide crucial connectivity for Mumbai and will supplement the overburdened suburban railway system.

Phase-1 of the fully underground project, from Aarey to Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), will be operational by June 2021 and BKC to Cuffe Parade will be operational by December 2021.