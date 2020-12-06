e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to have own medical college

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to have own medical college

The NMMC spends more than ₹100Cr annually on the health department. It presently has a 300-bed hospital at Vashi, two mother and child hospitals in Airoli and Nerul and urban health posts in each ward

mumbai Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:16 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Navi Mumbai Municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar has decided on the medical college to help the civic hospitals get the required manpower for its patients
Navi Mumbai Municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar has decided on the medical college to help the civic hospitals get the required manpower for its patients(Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
         

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to have its own medical college in the city. The civic body has formed a committee to plan the project and is taking the help of medical experts for it.

The NMMC spends more than ₹100Cr annually on the health department. It presently has a 300-bed hospital at Vashi, two mother and child hospitals in Airoli and Nerul and urban health posts in each ward.

Due to the lack of medical professionals, NMMC is unable to provide super specialty care at its hospitals. Municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar has decided on the medical college to help the civic hospitals get the required manpower for its patients and also plan to increase the capacity of the hospitals in Airoli and Nerul. A discussion was held on having graduation and post-graduation courses in the proposed college.

Bangar, said, “We are working on the medical college plan to provide quality health services in the city. We are also working on upgrading the existing hospitals, planning for the college building and hostel and working the cost of the project for the civic body.

“We will be able to provide tertiary care facility at our civic hospitals and thereby provide modern medical services to the residents. Through the medical college professors, we will get qualified doctors. There will also be doctors doing internship who will be available at our hospitals. This will enable quality doctors to provide efficient services at our hospitals.”

top news
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
‘Sycophants are given importance’: Another TMC minister shows signs of disgruntlement
‘Sycophants are given importance’: Another TMC minister shows signs of disgruntlement
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
IND vs AUS: Manjrekar names bowler who can replace Shami in shorter formats
IND vs AUS: Manjrekar names bowler who can replace Shami in shorter formats
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Covid update: UK changes quarantine rules; Moscow starts mass vaccination
Covid update: UK changes quarantine rules; Moscow starts mass vaccination
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In