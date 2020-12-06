Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to have own medical college

mumbai

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:16 IST

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to have its own medical college in the city. The civic body has formed a committee to plan the project and is taking the help of medical experts for it.

The NMMC spends more than ₹100Cr annually on the health department. It presently has a 300-bed hospital at Vashi, two mother and child hospitals in Airoli and Nerul and urban health posts in each ward.

Due to the lack of medical professionals, NMMC is unable to provide super specialty care at its hospitals. Municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar has decided on the medical college to help the civic hospitals get the required manpower for its patients and also plan to increase the capacity of the hospitals in Airoli and Nerul. A discussion was held on having graduation and post-graduation courses in the proposed college.

Bangar, said, “We are working on the medical college plan to provide quality health services in the city. We are also working on upgrading the existing hospitals, planning for the college building and hostel and working the cost of the project for the civic body.

“We will be able to provide tertiary care facility at our civic hospitals and thereby provide modern medical services to the residents. Through the medical college professors, we will get qualified doctors. There will also be doctors doing internship who will be available at our hospitals. This will enable quality doctors to provide efficient services at our hospitals.”