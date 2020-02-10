NCP state, city unit chiefs to stay; party to appoint working presidents

mumbai

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 00:10 IST

After the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) state and Mumbai unit chiefs were inducted into the state cabinet two months ago, the party is likely to appoint working presidents under them, instead of replacing them.

There are also speculations that certain party leaders are pushing Supriya Sule’s name to head the state unit if NCP decides to replace its Maharashtra chief.

When the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) formed the government, NCP’s state chief Jayant Patil and Mumbai chief Nawab Malik were sworn in as water resources and minority affairs ministers. Since the party has been largely following the ‘one leader, one position’ formula, the leaders inducted in other statutory positions were replaced to make way for other party leaders.

“However, this time the leadership believes that NCP’s position improved in the state Assembly polls during their tenure and thus they should be allowed to complete their term of three years. This may result in both ministers continuing in heading their respective units,” said an NCP functionary on condition of anonymity.

Instead, the leadership is considering appointing working presidents to assist them and share the work load, added the functionary.

In the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, Patil was appointed to head the state unit in April 2018, while Malik’s appointment came in August 2019 to replace Sachin Ahir, who defected from the NCP to join the Shiv Sena.

Party sources also said a section of leaders is pushing Supriya Sule’s name for the state chief. “Some NCP leaders want Supriyatai to take charge of the state unit. They have also approached her with the idea but that seems not happening as of now,” said an NCP source. Sule, however, denied the rumours. “I don’t know, nobody told me about it,” she said. Patil didn’t reply to calls and text messages.