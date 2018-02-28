NCP to hold protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan today against Maharashtra’s BJP-led govt

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, his daughter and MP Supriya Sule, his nephew Ajit Pawar and other senior leaders will hold the Halla Bol Andolan against the state government at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Wednesday.

This is a part of the party’s statewide agitation against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government over issues that Maharashtra has been facing, such as the farmer and agrarian crisis, the worsening employment situation, among other things.

The third leg of the Halla Bol Andolan ended in Jalgaon, north Maharashtra, on February 21. The first and second legs of the protest were held over three months in Vidarbha and Marathwada.

In the next phase, starting April, the NCP plans to hold protests in western Maharashtra and Konkan, after the budget session of the state legislature is over, said Sunil Tatkare, state NCP president.

The party leadership has faced criticism for its cordial relations with the BJP leadership. In the past, it had extended unsolicited support to the BJP to stabilise its government in the state, after the saffron party failed to win a majority in the 2014 Assembly elections. However, lately, as the next Assembly polls come closer, Pawar has been distancing himself from the BJP and drawing closer to the Congress and Rahul Gandhi.