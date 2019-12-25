e-paper
NEET exams on Jan 5, medical aspirants yet to get confirmation of applications

mumbai Updated: Dec 25, 2019 00:00 IST
Shreya Bhandary
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for post-graduate medical seats is scheduled to take place on January 5, 2020, but candidates are still struggling to get a confirmation of their application forms.

In most cases, students were asked to resend their thumb impressions by the National Board of Examination (NBE), which conducts the examination.

“I received an email from the NBE, asking me to resubmit my thumb impression online. I tried to do so last week when the correction window reopened for three days, but my application with changes was not accepted,” said Smruti Pandey, one of the candidates. Many students are facing the same issue. “We did not get a confirmation email. When some of us repeatedly called the helpline number to share our grievances, officials did not give any reason for this error. We’ve now been asked to wait till the admit cards are released,” said another student. Students are worried as many have been preparing for the test for over a year and are now unsure if they will be allowed to appear for the exam. Experts have also highlighted that the process of correction to online forms is a regular feature but the fact that NBE opened the edit/correction window twice in December shows they have received more complaints.

“Availability of the correction window should be notified to all students. Last week when the correction window was functional again, students were not informed about the same,” said Muzaffar Khan, a Thane-based medical education counsellor.

A circular released by NBE earlier this month states that the ‘edit window’ allows students to edit any information, expect the name, nationality, contact number and testing centre of the candidate.

“Requests were made by applicants to allow updating of five entries, including date of birth, gender, category of the candidate, physical disability status as well as EWS status

