Notices served to 400 Vasai families, Bombay HC refuses to stay demolition of 2 buildings

The Bombay high court (HC) refused to grant relief to two housing societies in Vasai, after they were served demolition notices by the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC). The civic body told the court that the buildings are illegal, unauthorised and have been constructed on a plot earmarked for road widening.

The court, however, restrained the VVMC from acting on the notices for two months to enable the 400 families to explore other legal remedies.

A division bench of justice SC Dharmadhikari and justice Gautam Patel was hearing a petition filed by the two societies – Vajreshwari Apartment co-operative housing society and Om Aniruddha co-operative housing society. They had approached the court three years ago, after VVMC issued demolition notices to them in April and December 2015, respectively.

The notices said the buildings were illegal, as they had been constructed on two plots reserved for a 20-feet wide road development project. The societies had then approached the high court and said they had purchased the flats with their hard-earned money after executing proper agreements with the developer.

In their petition, they claimed the buildings did not cover the area meant for development of the road, and urged the court to direct VVMC to regularise the buildings and “not throw them [residents] on the roads by demolishing it”.

The VVMC, however, said the buildings have been constructed on the plots meant for development and the land owner conceded the same before the court. The bench refused relief to the petitioners after noticing the stand of the civic body and the land owner. “Even if the corporation decides to pursue the notices and cause demolition of the buildings, we do not think that everything is lost for the petitioners before us,” said the bench.

It said the societies were free to initiate legal proceedings against the land owner and developer, if at the time of executing agreements for sale of flats they were expressly told that the plots would not be affected by the reservation for development.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 06:53 IST