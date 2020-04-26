e-paper
Nurse at Mumbai’s Wadia maternity hospital tests positive for Covid-19

mumbai Updated: Apr 26, 2020 23:50 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
A nurse from Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, Parel, has been diagnosed with coronavirus on Sunday.

This is the first case of coronavirus among the staffers of the maternity hospital.

Minnie Bodhanwala, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the hospital, has confirmed the development but refused to divulge any more information on the incident.

On April 25, the samples of the nurse were sent to King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital to ascertain if she had coronavirus after she had developed symptoms.

After the case came to light, several hospital staffers have been asked to be home quarantined and report immediately in case they show any symptoms. The staff at the hospital have been claiming that they have not been provided with adequate safety kits and are at a risk of getting exposed to the virus.

